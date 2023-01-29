Rangers transfer news: Alfredo Morelos could leave the club in January











Glasgow Rangers star Alfredo Morelos could now leave the club in January with deadline day looming.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the forward.

Morelos is now in his sixth season at Ibrox, but his importance to the side has diminished this campaign.

The arrival of Antonio Colak has meant he’s only started seven league matches this season.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Morelos has been linked with move away from Scottish football plenty of times since arriving at Rangers.

In his first two seasons in Scotland he recorded more than 20 goal contributions on both occasions.

Moves south of the border were always spoken about, but never came to fruition.

Now, there’s the possibility of Morelos leaving Rangers in January, but time is running out to secure a move.

Michael Beale’s side are targeting a forward from the Championship that could facilitate a move for the Colombian international.

Morelos could leave Rangers in January

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the £33k-a-week striker, Jones said: “The clock is ticking now. If he does actually want to move, his agents are going to have to probably go and seek out a club.

“They may have to find somewhere that looks like a good fit for him because, clearly, he’s up for grabs at the moment because of his contract situation.”

Morelos has reportedly been training harder than he ever has done before at Rangers.

His time in Scotland has produced some extraordinary moments, that are both positive and negative.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He still has plenty to offer Rangers, and has jumped ahead of Colak in the pecking order under Beale.

However, he may also be wondering how much longer he can spend in Scottish football before opportunities elsewhere dry up.

Rangers are still chasing Celtic down in the Scottish Premiership, and losing Morelos in January wouldn’t be ideal.

His contract expires in the summer, and he’ll have to be sold in the next few days to avoid losing him for nothing.

That is unless Rangers believe they can convince Morelos to commit his long-term future to the club.

