Rangers see loan approach for Cole Palmer rejected

Rangers have made an approach to take Cole Palmer on loan for the rest of the season, but The Sun (31/1; 11:16) reports on their live transfer blog that the move to take him to Ibrox has been rejected.

Palmer has started to become a slightly more prominent figure amongst the Manchester City squad this season. He has already made nine appearances in the Premier League. In all competitions, he has played 17 times.

Michael Beale was seemingly hoping that the promise of regular game-time would see Rangers pull off a real coup by bringing the 20-year-old to the Scottish Premiership.

Manchester City reject Rangers approach for Cole Palmer

However, Pep Guardiola has blocked the youngster’s move away, The Sun reports. The Cityzens boss wants to keep the forward in his ranks for the rest of the season.

It is a shame for Rangers. Palmer looks to be yet another ‘outstanding‘ talent in the Manchester City ranks. And his future certainly appears to be in the first-team at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Gers have an exciting manager in charge. And Beale has a brilliant track record when it comes to working with youngsters.

It would have been a superb move for Rangers. But it would appear that they will have to look elsewhere.