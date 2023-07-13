Rangers miss out on ‘highly talented’ forward who scored 12 goals in 14 games to Premier League side

The latest reports from journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Glasgow Rangers target Benie Traore is heading to the Premier League.

It had been reported by the same journalist that Rangers had in fact made an offer for the forward in June. The offer of £2.8million was apparently not enough.

Now, it looks like the 20-year-old will be heading to the Premier League. Alan Nixon reported that recently promoted Sheffield United have made their move for the player and it looks to have been sorted.

Apparently, the deal is around £4million and all that needs to be sorted out is the payment structure of the deal. Traore is likely to sign a three-year deal at the Blades.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers miss out on Benie Traore

This latest news will no doubt be frustrating for Rangers. They clearly targeted the striker and wanted him s they made a bid for him.

With Traore only 20 years-old, he is clearly believed to have a very high potential. Now it looks like he could get to showcase that in the Premier League.

It is also not just clubs who believe Traore is a big prospect. He was hailed by Football Talent Scout and dubbed ‘Hacken’s Jewel‘, and ‘highly talented‘.

The Ivory Coast player has made one appearance for the Ivory Coast U23’s, and no doubt this was due to how he shone in the Swedish First Tier.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

In the Allsvenskan for Hacken, Traore played 14 times. In these appearances he scored a massively impressive 12 goals and also picked up two assists.

The 20 year-old really looks like a great prospect and Rangers will no doubt regret not spending a little bit more money to sign him.

With Celtic beating them to the Scottish Premiership title last season and dominating the division, Rangers definitely need to bolster the squad.

Hopefully they have other attacking targets for manager Michael Beale and it will be really interesting to see how much they are willing to spend.