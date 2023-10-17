Rangers manager target set to win big-money job, will take on Steven Gerrard in December

Igor Biscan was a surprise late contender in the running to take the Rangers job before the Ibrox club announced the appointment of Philippe Clement – and now, Biscan is set for a job in Saudi Arabia.

Biscan, 45, will be recognisable to British footballing fans for his five-year spell at Liverpool alongside Steven Gerrard – where he played 117 times. He has since entered the world of senior management.

Earlier this year, he was installed as Dinamo Zagreb manager for 17 games – winning 10 and losing just two times. He won the League, and the Super Cup but lost his job after a loss in European qualifying.

He remains without a job and The Sun reported towards the end of last week that Biscan was a name that the Ibrox board were considering. However, they decided to bring in Belgian manager Clement.

But for Biscan, no matter. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti reports that he will not be waiting too long for his next role as a manager – taking over Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. They sit 12th in the top tier.

Rangers target Biscan set to take Saudi job and will face Gerrard

A side that boasts big names such as Ever Banega, Yannick Carrasco and Romain Saiss. Failing to live up to high expectations. Biscan is set for Al-Shabab and is likely to be appointed as boss imminently.

It sees Biscan go from Rangers to Saudi Arabia within a matter of days – a similar career path to that of his old Liverpool teammate Gerrard. Biscan and Gerrard will go face to face on December 8.

Meanwhile, Clement is set to take charge of his first Rangers match as manager at Ibrox on Saturday, as the Gers host Hibernian at Ibrox. Clement needs to get off to a good start and garner some momentum.