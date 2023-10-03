Glasgow Rangers are in pursuit of a new manager to fill the vacancy that has opened up at Ibrox.

Rangers parted company with Michael Beale after just 10 months in charge at Ibrox.

The Light Blues are now looking for their fourth different manager in two years.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, several managers have shown interest in the Rangers role, including Pascal Jansen.

The outlet claims that the AZ boss ‘would be interested in speaking to Rangers’.

However, one source in Holland has suggested it would be very tough for Rangers to land Jansen.

This is as the Dutch side sits second in the Eredivisie and is on the right track to potentially make history this season.

Rangers target Pascal Jansen – factfile

Jansen has been coaching since the 1990s and has made a name for himself over the past few years.

He played youth football for AZ, Ajax, Haarlem and Telstar, but had to retire early due to a knee injury.

Jansen spent his early career coaching in the Netherlands and in the United Arab Emirates.

He then worked as a coach at PSV between 2013 and 2018, and managed their youth team between 2015 and 2017.

Jansen moved to AZ to work as a coach in 2018, before earning a promotion and becoming manager in December 2020.

Last season, the 50-year-old steered his club to fourth in the Eredivisie table as well as the last four of the Europa League.

He averaged 2.02 points per game across all competitions in 2022-23 and, according to Transfermarkt, has 2.42 points per game so far this term.

Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rangers fans will also enjoy hearing that – as per the Glasgow Times – Janssen is “well known for his attractive style of football”.

He’s certainly an exciting prospect to potentially take over at Rangers. However, AZ will probably not make it easy for the Ibrox club to get their hands on him at this moment in time.