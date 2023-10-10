John Hartson has told the Go Radio Football Show that Derek McInnes would “love” to take the Rangers job after Michael Beale was sacked by the Ibrox club – with Rangers still yet to appoint a new gaffer.

Beale lost his role as boss earlier this month after a 3-1 loss to Aberdeen. That is despite four wins in a row prior to the home defeat. But a 1-0 loss to Celtic, and 5-1 to PSV, is still very fresh in the memory.

Plenty of names have been linked with the role since Beale’s sacking – with Sky Sports reporting that the likes of Kevin Muscat, Philippe Clement and Pascal Jansen are all in the frame to take the Ibrox job.

McInnes, meanwhile, is impressing as manager of Kilmarnock, winning the Scottish Championship in 2021-22. He kept them up last term and this season, his side sit in ninth place in the Premiership.

Of course, McInnes played 52 times for Rangers – and was strongly linked with a move to the Ibrox dugout over the years. Hartson believes he would jump at the chance to take over from Beale, now.

“Derek’s done very well up here. He did exceptionally well at Aberdeen. He took Kilmarnock back up to the Premiership and he’s doing another fine job. Beaten Celtic and Rangers,” Hartson told Go Radio.

“He would absolutely love to do it. He would appreciate being in the job and look to do really well. He knows the standards he needs to set. “f you are asking my view, I’d look no further than Derek McInnes.”

McInnes has proven time after time that he is excellent in the top tier of Scottish football and given he is of a Rangers allegiance – over a Celtic one, anyway – he would certainly understand what it means.

However, is he of the right calibre? The stature to take over this Rangers side – compared to the names being linked with Rangers? Arguably not. It would be a safe bet to hire McInnes, but lacking invention.