Rangers eyeing loan move for 'very talented' midfielder Pablo Torre











Rangers are interested in bringing Pablo Torre to Ibrox on loan this summer after previously failing to sign the 19-year-old.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who suggest that the Gers are ready to reignite their interest in Torre after missing on the teenager last year.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rangers were interested in signing Pablo Torre after his impressive spell with Racing Santander. However, the central midfielder ultimately ended up joining Barcelona.

Rangers interested in Pablo Torre

Unfortunately, his time at Camp Nou is yet to really get going. He has only featured eight times for the Catalan giants. And he is yet to complete 90 minutes at any stage for Barcelona.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Mundo Deportivo reports that he could get the chance to leave Barca on loan this summer. And one of the sides keen on a move for the youngster is Rangers.

Michael Beale’s men have benefitted from having Malik Tillman on loan from Bayern Munich. And there will be plenty of fans hoping that the Light Blues are able to make that move permanent this summer.

So there would be plenty of excitement if they could replicate that move with another deal for a young player on the books of one of the giants of world football.

Rangers have plenty of work to do over the coming months. They look set to come up short in the title race in the Scottish Premiership. And there are a number of players who have arguably outstayed their welcome at Ibrox.

Xavi has suggested that Pablo Torre is ‘very talented‘. And there is certainly no shame in not being able to break into the Barcelona side.

It would be a statement if Rangers could bring the youngster in on loan over the coming months.