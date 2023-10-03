Rangers to consider swoop for 52-year-old trophy winner with ‘huge’ standards

Glasgow Rangers are currently on the lookout for a new manager to fill the vacant Ibrox hotseat.

Rangers have opted to part company with Michael Beale after just 10 months in charge at Ibrox.

The Light Blues trail the Scottish Premiership leaders by seven points after their Ibrox weekend loss.

Plenty of managers’ names are doing the rounds on the Rangers rumour mill, including Derek McInnes.

The Daily Record claim that McInnes is ‘expected to form part of the conversation’ at Ibrox as James Bisgrove identifies potential targets.

Kevin Muscat and Pascal Jansen are apparently also in the picture to take the Rangers reins in wake of Beale’s departure.

Rangers target McInnes – factfile

McInnes has history with Rangers, having spent five years at the Ibrox club as a player and making 52 appearances.

The 52-year-old also has extensive experience managing in the Scottish top flight. He has coached St Johnstone, Aberdeen and now Kilmarnock.

McInnes also has a major trophy to his name, winning the Scottish League Cup in 2013-14.

Paul Sheerin, who coached under McInnes, told the Press and Journal in April 2021: “The standards are huge at Aberdeen, Derek and Tony have always demanded that.”

And former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon said in 2020: “He’s a very, very good manager and we’re really looking forward to the challenge of going and competing against them.”

Our view

There are pros and cons to the prospect of McInnes as a Rangers manager.

He’s an experienced manager with plenty of games under his belt in the Scottish top flight, and he has also won silverware.

In addition, McInnes has spent time at Rangers as a player, so he’ll have a better grasp than most in terms of what it means to represent the Ibrox club.

However, Rangers are a step up in terms of expectations to anywhere McInnes has managed before. In addition, his style of play may not appeal all that much to the Gers fanbase.