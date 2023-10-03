Rangers backed to speak to ‘brilliant’ 50-year-old who plays ‘high-energy’ football

Glasgow Rangers are currently looking for a new manager to take the Ibrox reins after sacking Michael Beale.

The Gers parted company with Beale after just 10 months at Ibrox amid some poor results in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are now trailing the Scottish Premiership leaders by seven points after their Ibrox weekend loss.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Ibrox hotseat, with Kevin Muscat apparently one of the main contenders.

TalkSPORT reported on Monday that the Yokohama F. Marinos boss – who previously played for Rangers – is interested in discussing the Ibrox job.

The Daily Record have now claimed that Muscat has even abandoned talks over a new contract with his current club amid hopes of landing the Ibrox role.

Neil McCann, who played alongside Muscat when both were on the Rangers books as players, has backed the 50-year-old to impress in Scottish football.

The BBC Sport pundit is also confident that Muscat will “go through the process” and at least get an interview with Rangers for the Ibrox reins.

“He’s not new into management,” McCann said on BBC Scotland’s Scottish Football Podcast, as transcribed by the Daily Record.

“He’s not a rookie, he’s got titles under his belt.

“As a character, I think he would be a brilliant acquisition. As a presence, he gets Scottish football.

“He understands the league, he understands the intensity, the rivalry, how to get the job done.

“Is he able to lead? I think he is because personality-wise it fits.

“He’ll go through the process, I’d be surprised if he didn’t go through the process and get interviewed.”

‘Ideal choice’

Muscat seems like a good choice for Rangers. Ibrox history aside, he has experience of winning titles in Australia and Japan and his style of play fits the bill.

“His team plays high energy, attacking football and their games tend to be high scoring as well,” Steven McGarry told the Daily Record about Muscat.

“Yokohama scoring three, four, five goals in a game is not unusual.

“The team he inherited from Ange (Postecoglou) in Yokohama was a very attacking side, so he probably only had to make a tweak here or there.

“He lost a few players and had to replace them but he recruited well and they are a good watch.

“As soon as Michael Beale got the sack, I’ve got a couple of mates over here who are Rangers fans and I was saying to them that Muscat would be an ideal choice.”