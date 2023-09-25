‘Ran the show’: BBC pundit admits he may have been completely wrong about 22-year-old Newcastle player

Garth Crooks has admitted that he may have been wrong to question why Newcastle United signed Anthony Gordon from Everton, insisting that he ran the show in the 8-0 win over Sheffield United.

Crooks was writing for BBC Sport as he included the winger in his team of the week as the Magpies produced a stunning performance at Bramall Lane.

Anthony Gordon has been electric in the early stages of this campaign. Of course, the 22-year-old still has something of a point to prove after his big-money move from the Toffees in the most recent January transfer window.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

He was fairly quiet in his first few months on Tyneside. But he has definitely stepped up this season. And he stole the show after coming on in the early stages against the Blades.

Crooks admits that he may have been wrong about Gordon after Newcastle win

Gordon scored one and set up another in the emphatic victory. And his all-round performance was outstanding. Certainly, Crooks appears to have changed his mind on Newcastle making a move to bring Gordon to St James’ Park.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

“This is a different player for Newcastle than I saw for Everton. Not only does Gordon look a better player in the colours of the North-East club, his performance in midweek against AC Milan in the Champions League proved it,” he told BBC Sport.

“Gordon started on the bench for Newcastle against a Sheffield United side in desperate need of points – hardly surprising bearing in mind how hard he worked in Milan. But, having come on for the injured Harvey Barnes after just 12 minutes, Gordon practically ran the show in what turned out to be an 8-0 romp. I wasn’t convinced by Gordon’s transfer to Newcastle but manager Eddie Howe obviously saw something I didn’t.”

It has been a strange start to the season for Newcastle. Before their last two games, it appeared that Eddie Howe’s men were making a slow start to the league campaign.

But wins against Brentford and Sheffield United – and a respectable draw against AC Milan in between – hint that Newcastle are now finding their feet.

Gordon looks to be ready to take on a key role for the Magpies, with two goals and two assists in the Premier League already this season.

And given the impact Howe has had on some of the Newcastle players who were previously written off, there is every reason for the Toon Army to be extremely excited about the level Gordon could now reach.