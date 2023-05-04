Ramon Vega says news he's heard about Tottenham and Ruben Amorim is 'not true'











Ramon Vega has come out and refuted claims that Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Ruben Amorim to appoint him as their next manager.

Spurs fans must be bored of all the managerial links these days, but it doesn’t look like they’ll stop anytime soon. Daniel Levy still hasn’t decided who he wants as the next boss, and it looks like this situation will drag on for a few more weeks.

Ruben Amorim has been linked with a job for a long time now, and Vega claimed on Twitter that he really likes him. However, he says reports that Tottenham started talks with the Sporting Lisbon manager are just not true.

Tottenham manager target Ruben Amorim – Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Romano Vega says rumour that Tottenham are in talks with Ruben Amorim is ‘not true’

The Times reported yesterday that Tottenham are keen to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager if they can’t convince Julian Nagelsmann to take the job.

It is claimed that when Tottenham made initial contact with Amorim, the Sporting Lisbon manager indicated to Spurs that he would be interested in taking charge of the club once the current season comes to an end.

Amorim is one of the most exciting young managers in the world. He has been linked with numerous jobs over the last year or so, and he would be an interesting option for Spurs.

Vega likes him too, but he has refuted claims that Spurs have entered talks to appoint him this summer.

Quote tweeting a post that said Spurs have made initial contact to appoint Amorim, Vega tweeted: “Unfortunately, this one is not true!

“Personally, I think he will be a great choice. I was just recently in Lisbon to watch Sporting / JUVE. Some great attractive football Sporting Lisbon played under Ruben.”

TBR View:

We don’t know who to believe here, but if Tottenham are looking at Amorim, they are doing the right thing.

The 38-year-old has done a phenomenal job at Sporting Lisbon. He led the Lions to the Portuguese league title in 2021 and has improved them massively over the last two years too.

His record in Europe is an impressive one as well, and Spurs fans will love the fact that he knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League just this year.

Amorim has all the characteristics to be a top manager, and if Tottenham can’t convince Nagelsmann, they should go and get the Portuguese tactician.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

