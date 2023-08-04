Journalist Andy Mitten’s claim about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and Manchester United has been branded as ‘nonsense’ by Ramon Vega.

It is no secret that Erik ten Hag’s side would’ve loved to sign Kane in this window. They have been in desperate need of a new striker and there aren’t many better than the Spurs star.

Speaking on The Athletic’s podcast, Mitten explained one of the reasons why Manchester United decided against signing Kane this summer. Vega reacted to that on Twitter yesterday.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Ramon Vega reacts to claim about Tottenham star Harry Kane and Manchester United

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, there’s absolutely no debate there.

The Englishman has carried Tottenham for years now, and he’s good enough to play for and improve any side in Europe, including Manchester United.

The Red Devils, however, couldn’t strike a deal for Kane, and Mitten surprisingly suggested that one of the reasons for that was because there were doubts about the England captain’s game.

He claimed that some at Manchester United felt Kane’s game has changed because he drops too deep.

That seems to have irked Vega, who branded that as ‘nonsense’.

He wrote: “Absolutely nonsense! A player (top striker) like @HKane that scores you over 20+ goals a season in the PL Year in/Year out can drop deep as much he wants as long he is scoring your team between 20-30 goals a season.

“Can you imagine he doesn’t have to drop as much as at @SpursOfficial because of the lack of a creative forward midfielder player to assist him, he is forced sometimes to drop.

“I have not seen a striker scoring consistently like Kane at Man United for a long time.”

TBR View:

We can’t help but agree with Vega here.

Yes, Kane definitely has dropped deeper over the last few years, but his numbers are still extraordinary. They got even better last season despite playing in a team where nobody else stepped up.

The Englishman is an amazing striker – arguably among the best ever – and he would’ve been a superstar had he moved to Manchester United in this window.

The Red Devils, however, have gone with Rasmus Hojlund instead now.