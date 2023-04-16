Ramon Vega labels Tottenham fans 'absolutely disgraceful' for Davinson Sanchez boos











Tottenham lost to Bournemouth yesterday in dramatic fashion but one of the bigger stories of the day was Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombian defender was brought on and then taken off by Cristian Stellini. Sanchez hadn’t quite been at the races when on the pitch but he was booed before he even kicked a ball, as Spurs fans fumed at the decision to introduce him.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, it was just another bump in what has been another rocky season for Tottenham overall. The treatment of Sanchez was quite the talking point and it got the attention of a number of pundits and former players.

One of those former players was Ramon Vega. The former Spurs defender has become ever vocal on his Twitter account this season and he took time out to have his say on the Sanchez boos. And in doing so, Vega criticised the Tottenham fans for how they reacted.

Vega has spoken out a few times this season on matters at Tottenham. With Antonio Conte sacked recently and Daniel Levy still yet to pick a replacement, there has been plenty of talking points for Vega.

This one with Sanchez has clearly got his back up though. And going into the next game, it will certainly be interesting to see if the Colombian is involved and if he is, how he reacts.

TBR’s View: Sanchez gets the brunt of Tottenham frustrations

To say Spurs are fifth in the table, it almost feels like they are falling apart at the seams a bit really. It’s almost like they are battling relegation.

But unfortunately, that’s just how the club feels right now. From top to bottom there are issues and the fans are venting their frustrations.

Sadly for Davinson Sanchez, he seems to be the one who’s taken the flack this time around. It’s an unfortunate situation for him, but hopefully one he can turn around and use to his advantage.