Ralf Rangnick says Tottenham need a sporting director if they hire Julian Nagelsmann
Ralk Rangnick believes that Tottenham will need to sign a sporting director if they hire Julian Nagelsmann as their manager.
Rangnick has some experience in the Premier League. He was interim manager at Manchester United last season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
Nagelsmann is heavily linked to Spurs as they look to hire a manager for next season. Ryan Mason is currently the interim at the club, he is the second interim manager Tottenham has had this season.
There are big issues at Tottenham. Neither Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte could win any trophies at Spurs. Whoever becomes manager has a huge task on their hands.
Tottenham, as well as not having a manager, also had to part ways with Fabio Paratici. He was the sporting director at the club.
Rangnick believes it is massively important for the club to hire a new sporting director if they want Nagelsmann as their manager.
Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, via Fabrizio Romano, Rangnick said: “If Tottenham really want Julian Nagelsmann, it’d be important to have a sporting director there to support him. This is not a club where they expect you to be in the top immediately. So it could be a very, very exciting story”
The modern game shows that clubs need directors, executives and people in other roles in order for them to be successful. It makes sense for Rangnick to emphasise the importance that Spurs hire a sporting director.
The North London side are need to make sure they get their appointments perfect in the summer. If they do not, they could lose out on the Champions League for multiple seasons.
