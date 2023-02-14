Rafael van der Vaart sends Tottenham message ahead of Champions League clash v AC Milan











Tottenham Hotspur cult hero Rafael van der Vaart has sent a message to his old club ahead of their Champions League trip to AC Milan tonight.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs take on the Rossoneri at the San Siro in an 8pm GMT kickoff.

Tottenham will hope to bounce back from their horror 4-1 loss at Leicester City last time out.

Prior to last weekend’s Premier League game in the East Midlands, Spurs looked as though they had turned a corner.

After all, Tottenham had won their last three games in a row and defeated Manchester City 1-0 in North London.

However, Spurs crashed back down to earth in a dismal loss to Leicester which also saw a key player ruled out for the season.

Rodrigo Bentancur will now be out long-term after a serious knee injury.

He joins the likes of Hugo Lloris and Yves Bissouma on the sidelines.

And with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended, Conte will have to field Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr in midfield.

Tottenham are right up against it, then. But in football, anything can happen.

‘Treasured memories’

Ahead of the game, Van der Vaart took to Instagram with photos of himself in action for Spurs against Milan.

The Lilywhites overcame the Rossoneri in the Champions League back in 2011.

Van der Vaart also wrote: “Champions League is back.

“Good luck to the Spurs facing Milan tonight! Brings back some treasured memories…”

It’s great to see Van der Vaart give a shout out to Spurs and wish them good luck ahead of such a huge game.

Goodness knows Tottenham need a confidence boost right now.

A good result over Milan would be just the tonic, and Spurs will then hopefully be able to kick on.

