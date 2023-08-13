AC Milan star Rafael Leao has now reacted to Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle United debut on Instagram.

Tonali was given the nod yesterday as Newcastle kicked off the Premier League campaign in style with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Italian midfielder completed a £55 million switch to St James’ Park from AC Milan last month and it’s fair to say he enjoyed a dream debut on Saturday evening.

Newcastle took the lead inside the opening seven minutes of the game and it was Tonali who found the back of the net.

The 23-year-old arrived at the perfect time in the box to smash Anthony Gordon’s cross past Emiliano Martinez.

And his former Milan teammate, Rafael Leao, was clearly impressed with his display.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Leao reacts to Tonali debut

Tonali took to Instagram on Saturday evening to express his delight after scoring on his debut at St James’ Park.

He wrote: “Could not have asked for a better start in my new home. Such an incredible emotion to score on my Premier League debut at St. James Park.

“Thanks to all the amazing fans! Up the Toon.”

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Joelinton all left replies beneath Tonali’s post.

And his former teammate Leao also replied: “Tvb,” alongside a heart emoji.

‘Tvb’ is an abbreviation of the Italian expression ‘ti voglio bene’, which essentially means ‘I love you’.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

After Tonali’s opener, Newcastle were pegged back by Aston Villa as Moussa Diaby also netted a debut goal.

But the floodgates opened for the Magpies thereafter as Alexander Isak netted a brace before Callum Wilson bagged a goal from the bench.

There was also time for Harvey Barnes to open his account for Newcastle as he rounded off an impressive win in style.

Howe will undoubtedly be delighted with yesterday’s performance and it seems that Newcastle are keen to build on what was an impressive campaign last time out.