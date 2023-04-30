Rafa Benitez questions Ryan Mason's logic over Lucas Moura during Tottenham v Liverpool











Tottenham threw away a point at Liverpool this afternoon despite coming from three down inside a raucous Anfield.

Ryan Mason had seen his team fight back with great pride. And when Richarlison scored a dramatic leveller on 90 minutes, it looked like Spurs had got themselves a hard-earned point.

However, Tottenham threw it away and Diogo Jota netted a winner in injury time to send Anfield wild and leave Tottenham – and in particular Lucas Moura – looking dejected.

The Brazilian winger was only brought on in the final minute. But he gave the ball away to allow Jota in on goal. He was clearly upset at his role in the result.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But speaking on Premier League Productions, former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez appeared to lay the blame at Ryan Mason, conceding he doesn’t like making late subs for no reason.

“I don’t like to put a player on with moments to go. They rarely change anything, they don’t touch the ball, and they’re often the ones to make mistakes. So for me, it’s something I try to avoid as I feel it’s not good for the player,” Benitez said.

Benitez is clearly a man speaking from experience here. Mason, then, might do well to heed the advice.

TBR’s View: Ryan Mason wasn’t to know Lucas would make such an error

At the end of the day, Mason made the changes of Lucas and Danjuma to try and win a point. In the end, it nearly worked out when Richarlison netted.

Benitez does make a good point and it’s interesting to hear that sort of take. But Mason was not expecting such an error and Lucas clearly just got it wrong.

For Tottenham and Mason, it’s about regrouping and going again. Lucas will need picking up but he’s an experienced player and should be fine.