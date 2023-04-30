Rafa Benitez makes Newcastle fans prediction after win over Southampton











Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has predicted that the whole city will be celebrating tonight after their win over Southampton.

The Magpies fought back from a goal down to win 3-1 against the Saints and put themselves some nine points clear of Liverpool down in fifth.

With just five games remaining, it would take a huge turnaround for Newcastle not to seal a Champions League place.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Since PIF and Eddie Howe came in, Newcastle have flown. And speaking about Newcastle fans on Premier League Productons today, Benitez predicted big celebrations on Tyneside tonight.

“Getting in the Champions League is massive for everyone at Newcastle, after a time they weren’t the best in – the new owners have invested a lot of money and Eddie Howe is doing a great job. They will be over the moon, and they’ll be celebrating all around the city,” Benitez said.

Newcastle haven’t had Champions League football since the days of Bobby Robson. Since then, they’ve been to the Championship and back and still failed to win a trophy.

Under Eddie Howe, some glory seems to be on its way and another win will surely seal their top four place this year.

TBR’s View: Benitez knows Newcastle only too well

Benitez left Newcastle well-liked and he really only left because Mike Ashley didn’t see eye to eye with him.

But he’ll know full well how Newcastle as a city will be now the team is performing and his words here are a nice message from a former boss.

Newcastle are having a tremendous season and Eddie Howe deserves so much praise. PIF, too, have been good owners so far and seem to have brought the fans back onboard with everything.

It’s good to see, and Benitez is obviously happy to see his old club doing so well.