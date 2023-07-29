Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is up in the air.

The striker is being linked to Bayern Munich and his Spurs future looks as uncertain as it ever has.

Of course, Kane’s future was very much up in the air two years ago after that explosive interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, but this time around, there has been radio silence on that front.

Indeed, we’ve not heard anything directly from Kane, but a number of journalists spent time in close quarters with Kane over the past fortnight during Tottenham’s pre-season tour.

One such journalist was Tom Barclay, and he spoke on The Tottenham Way Podcast about Kane’s presence during the tour, and he noted that it was quite telling that the England captain wasn’t put up for any media duties this time around after regular interview chances in seasons gone by.

Telling

Barclay shared what he noticed about Kane.

“Ok, it was very different to last summer in Seoul where we spoke to Harry and he was open. We didn’t speak to him at all on tour. At the event where I did the Eric Dier interiview, Harry was at that, and I was just watching, but that was the nearest we got to him. He signed loads of shirts, but the fact that he didn’t speak to the media was quite telling,” Barclay said.

Smart

There are two ways of looking at this.

On one hand, you can worry that Kane wasn’t speaking to the media because he knows he’s leaving Tottenham in the near future, but, on the other hand, you can view this as a smart PR move from Spurs.

Think about it, if Tottenham’s media manager put Kane up for interview, what do you think he would be asked? It would be a storm of transfer speculation and basically nothing else.

Kane didn’t speak to the media, and, to be honest, he probably shouldn’t have as it would only add fuel to the recent fire no matter what he said.