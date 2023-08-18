West Ham United may have sold Declan Rice for a club-record fee this summer, but they’re struggling to spend their windfall so far.

Indeed, while the Hammers may have plenty of cash to play with, getting these deals over the line isn’t proving to be simple.

Moves for the likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Carlos Borges have either stalled or collapsed completely, and West Ham are now having to look at other targets.

One player they’ve been locked in negotiations with is Mohammed Kudus, and, as has often been the case this summer, this deal is dragging.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, West Ham are now getting quite frustrated about the Kudus situation, claiming that while they’re reasonably confident of getting this deal done, they’re annoyed that it hasn’t happened yet.

West Ham getting annoyed

Jones shared what he knows about the £40m man.

“That’s the sort of deal that could trigger something else exciting for Arsenal in this window, whether it’s Kudus or not, I don’t know. West Ham are quite frustrated with the fact that he hasn’t come through yet. They have been waiting for an answer from Kudus for quite some time. They’re reasonably confident, but the problem is that Kudus has known all summer he’s had big potential in this market, and was at one point linked with Man United. He has aspirations to get top-end Premier League, so it would make sense for him to sit that out at the moment,” Jones said.

Will drag on

It sounds like Kudus is waiting to see whether or not a Champions League level club will come in for him before signing for West Ham.

We can understand Kudus’ thinking here. After all, he is a quality player who deserves to be playing at the very highest level, but this is very annoying for West Ham.

The Hammers, quite simply, want to know what their team will look like this season, and with so many transfer targets still on their radar, it’s hard to really figure out what David Moyes’ best XI will look like this term.

West Ham are getting annoyed with this Kudus situation, but we can’t see this deal being one that is rushed through.