‘Quite frustrated’: Mauricio Pochettino was so annoyed ‘fantastic’ player never signed for Spurs – journalist

Wilfried Zaha has finally made his move away from Crystal Palace, and he’s landed in a rather unusual spot.

Indeed, despite years and years of links to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Zaha has instead signed for Galatasaray in Turkey.

This does seem like something of a bizarre move, and according to Sean Walsh, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the winger probably should’ve ended up at Tottenham.

Indeed, Walsh says that Spurs have had a long-term interest in Zaha, dating back to the days of Mauricio Pochettino, and he says that Poch was actually frustrated that the ‘fantastic’ attacker never actually signed for Spurs.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Zaha to Tottenham

Walsh shared what he knows about Pochettino’s view of Zaha when he was at Tottenham.

“A little bit yeah, I assumed that if he wanted Champions League football he’d have gone to somewhere like Marseille, we reported that they were always looking and hoping that would be the landing spot for him. So were Spurs, there was a long-term interest there and that was largely driven by Pochettino, he loved a touchline winger, he wanted someone who could beat a man, and he was quite frustrated that was someone he never got over the line,” Walsh said.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Would’ve been brilliant

Mauricio Pochettino was frustrated by Tottenham’s failure to sign Zaha during his time at Spurs, and we can see why.

Indeed, Zaha would have been brilliant at Spurs during that time period. Tricky, direct, fast and dangerous in the final third, it’s not hard to understand why Pochettino wanted him so much.

Unfortunately, the chance for Zaha to head to Spurs has now been and gone, and this is certainly a case of what could have been.