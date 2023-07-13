Nigel Reo-Coker has questioned the signing of Manor Solomon at Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, the pundit has been discussing Solomon’s arrival at Spurs, and he questioned whether or not he’s going to even play for the club.

As a free agent signing, Solomon is an incredibly low-risk signing, and Reo-Coker thinks he may actually only have been signed to make up the numbers and flesh out the Tottenham squad rather than to make a consistent impact at first-team level.

Solomon just there to make up numbers

Reo-Coker shared his view of the new Spurs player.

“My thing is this, he’s going to Tottenham, their recruitment in recent years has been questionable. They used to get the most talented British players competing at the highest level and selling them for a premium,” Reo-Coker said.

“I’m interested to see how it plays out and how he’d fit into the Tottenham team now or whether it’s just the numbers game from Tottenham, because a number of players have fallen by the wayside at Tottenham.”

“For me he’s a player who has come in for the numbers game, listening to the manager he wants to get Tottenham attacking, he’s someone who can fit into that dynamic, but he won’t be a difference maker who will take them to the next level.”

Tough

Reo-Coker may be being a little bit harsh on Solomon, but the reality is that he may well struggle for minutes this season.

There’s no European football for him to rotate in, Heung-Min Son is a nailed on starter down the left, and he also has to compete with Richarlison to play there.

Solomon may not get the minutes he wants at Spurs, and we can’t help but wonder if he is viewed as a signing to make up the numbers.