Liverpool have a bit of a defensive conundrum on their hands at the moment.

Indeed, with Ibrahima Konate out injured and Virgil van Dijk sidelined due to suspension, the Reds are down to barebones at centre-back right now.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez did a fine job against Aston Villa two weeks ago, but speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Natasha Dowie has questioned both players.

Dowie stated that she doesn’t believe that Matip is at the level required to play in this Liverpool defence these days, while she also stated that Joe Gomez’s performances can be questionable at times.

Questionable

Dowie stated that she doesn’t think Gomez can be relied upon.

“It’s just a case of defensively how they were going to cope with Konate being injured and Van Dijk with his red card. I still think that’s an area of concern because in my opinion I don’t think Matip is of that level, and I also think Gomez is questionable at times,” Dowie said.

To be expected

Dowie is right, Gomez’s performances can be questionable at times, but how can you really expect a player who barely gets to string together a run of games to perform consistently?

Form and rhythm is so important in football, and, sadly, Gomez has been unable to build any of that recently.

Injuries have, of course, played a massive part in that, but so has team selection as Gomez has slipped further and further down the pecking order.

Gomez was brilliant against Aston Villa, so we can only hope that a resurgence is impending and the 26-year-old will be back to his best very soon.