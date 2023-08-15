‘Quality’ prospect was due Crystal Palace move but now deal has been ‘delayed’

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Lewis Hall but the latest news has suggested that this move is currently at a standstill.

It is becoming a hectic summer for Crystal Palace. They lost Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer and have been looking to add more depth across the pitch.

Reports from The Daily Mail have suggested that they have been in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal. The report goes on to say that Hall was ‘due to sign terms’ last week with Palace but the deal has since been ‘delayed’.

They have been collaborating over a move but it is unknown why this current loan deal is now not advancing and being agreed.

Lewis Hall deal to Crystal Palace has been delayed

It has been a transfer that looked to be happening but it will be frustrating for both Palace and Lewis Hall that the move has now been delayed.

The “quality” English prospect but has already shown his ability and high ceiling in his nine appearances in the Premier League last season.

It is a big summer for the Eagles as they need to make sure they have enough quality to try and challenge for a top half finish.

After being in the division for a decade, they have only finished in the top half once. That was in their first season back in the top flight.

A loan move to Palace would have benefitted him massively. He would be able to grow and play more senior football at a very high level.

The Eagles would have got a top prospect and Chelsea could have seen if he has the qualities to play to a high Premier League level.