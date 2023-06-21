Winger Manor Solomon is set to decide on his future next week amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared more details on where the Israeli international might end up next season.

Last season was a case of what could have been for Manor Solomon.

He was initially expected to sign for Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk on a permanent deal.

However, FIFA changed the rules on players’ contracts at Ukrainian clubs and so he instead joined on a 12-month loan.

After appearing in Fulham’s opening game against Liverpool, he suffered a serious knee injury that ruled him out for months.

Upon his return, he went on a brilliant scoring run, developing a trademark of cutting in from the left and scoring with his right foot.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

His loan at Fulham has now ended, and amid interest from Tottenham, Solomon is expected to decide on his future shortly.

The 23-year-old just scored the winner for Israel against Andorra with another trademark goal.

Ange Postecoglou might be interested in him bringing those skills to North London next season.

Tottenham target Solomon set to make decision on future next week

The report from the Evening Standard suggests Solomon is deciding on his next club after a summer holiday.

Tottenham and Fulham are the frontrunners to sign the tricky winger.

However, despite having the player on loan last season, Fulham still have to restart negotiations.

The ‘quality’ winger would be a very useful option for Tottenham going forward.

Photo by Nir Keidar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Postecoglou is likely to set his side up in a 4-3-3 formation with an emphasis on the wingers creating chances.

Son Heung-min looks like the obvious candidate to play on the left, with Harry Kane through the middle and Dejan Kulusevski on the right.

After losing Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma this summer, Solomon would be a very useful option in the squad.

Tottenham will hope Solomon chooses a move to North London when he decides on his future.

He’s got plenty of potential and has already shown glimpses of being capable of regularly playing in the Premier League.