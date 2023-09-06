‘Putting it out there’: Pundit claims ‘sensational’ Spurs player is already better than Christian Eriksen was

Darren Ambrose has surprisingly claimed that James Maddison is already a better player than Christian Eriksen was while he was at Tottenham Hotspur, labelling the England international sensational.

Ambrose was speaking on talkSPORT after being asked whether the 26-year-old is the signing of the summer in the Premier League.

Ambrose suggested that James Maddison is one of two players he would pick for that title, with West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse being the other.

Tottenham fans are unlikely to have too many complaints with that claim. But what they may take exception with is his suggestion that he is a better player than Christian Eriksen was while at Spurs.

Ambrose thinks Maddison is a better player than Eriksen was while at Tottenham

Maddison has been outstanding so far. He is quickly establishing himself as the talisman of Ange Postecoglou’s side. And he has had no problem carrying his form over from his superb time for Leicester City.

But it seems extremely unfair to Eriksen to suggest that he has already surpassed his ability. The Dane’s form has been somewhat underwhelming from the latter stages of his time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But that should not take away from what an incredible player he was for Spurs at his best. He was pulling the strings against a number of the world’s best sides.

But Ambrose believes that that highlights how good Maddison is.

“What he’s producing, I think he’s one of three players since the start of last season that’s had 10 goals and 10 assists, Saka and Salah I think are the other two. So that’s the kind of player that Spurs have,” he told talkSPORT.

“And they’ve been crying out for a player like this since Christian Eriksen left. I’m putting it out there, he’s probably a better player than Christian Eriksen was for Spurs already. And that’s a big compliment because I loved him as a player at Tottenham. But he’s sensational.”

Surely there’s no comparison… yet

It is surely too soon to say that Maddison is better than Eriksen. And there is obviously no comparison when it comes to what they have achieved with the club. But there is absolutely no question that he has filled the void that Tottenham had not managed to fill since Eriksen’s £17 million move to Inter.

Spurs have tougher tests lying ahead. But Maddison will be gaining more and more confidence as each game passes.

Perhaps it may be a discussion that can be had in the coming years. But right now, it feels as though Maddison has a way to go before he can be put ahead of Eriksen on ability.