Max Kilman is no longer on Tottenham’s radar.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who has been speaking on The Debrief Podcast about the Wolves defender.

Kilman has been linked consistently with Spurs for about a year or so, but after a poor 2022/23 campaign, Spurs have gone off the idea of signing the £30m player at this point.

Instead, Jacobs says that the likes of Edmond Tapsoba, Micky Van de Ven and Tosin Adarabioyo are options, but now, Kilman isn’t under consideration.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kilman not considered

Jacobs shared what he knows about the defender.

“On the centre-backs, Fabrizio said about some of the targets, Tapsoba and Van de Ven as well and even Adarabioyo at Fulham could be a possibility as well. Previously they have explored Max Kilman, but he’s not on their radar at the moment, but he’s another who is good under pressure and in tight spaces. Maybe what put them off is the fact he didn’t have as good a season last campaign as the one before,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stock has dropped

It has to be said that Max Kilman’s stock has dropped substantially over the past 12 months.

After his breakout season at Wolves, he looked like he was a star in the making, but now, he’s gone off the boil a bit.

To be fair, nobody at Wolves came out of last season with much credit at all, but sadly, it looks as though Kilman’s poor form may well have cost him the chance to join a huge club.

If Kilman can get back on track this season, perhaps this move could be resurrected, but, as things stand, it looks like he isn’t going to be heading to any of the big six clubs anytime soon.