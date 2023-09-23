James Maddison may have only joined Tottenham a few weeks ago, but it’s already hard to believe that he only cost £45m.

The England international has proven himself to be one of the very best players in the Premier League since joining Spurs, and it’s already ridiculous to think that he cost just £45m this summer.

Let’s be honest, £45m isn’t that much these days. The likes of Kai Havertz, Richarlison and Mykhaylo Mudryk all cost substantially more.

Simply put, Maddison was a bargain, and while he’s an Arsenal legend, even Kevin Campbell had to applaud this transfer deal when speaking on Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel ahead of the north London derby.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Maddison a steal

Campbell gave his verdict on the signing of Maddison this summer.

“He’s one of them. I think you put the balaclavas on and went and got him didn’t you? You stole him. The previous summer people were talking about James Maddison for £70m when Brendan Rodgers was at Leicester. I like Maddison, not only can he score, he can create and he’s making you more of an outfit where you can share goals at the top of the pitch,” Campbell said.

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

What a deal

We really can’t state enough how ridiculous a transfer deal this actually is.

£45m for one of the best players in the Premier League. These types of opportunities really don’t come around very often.

Say what you will about Daniel Levy’s running of the club, he can sometimes find these gems, and when all is said and done, Maddison might well end up going down as one of the best signings Spurs have made in recent years.

Tottenham are very lucky to have Maddison, that’s for sure.