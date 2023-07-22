Cheick Doucoure has been linked to Liverpool this week, and according to The Echo’s Ian Doyle, there is some weight behind these rumours.

Speaking on The Redmen TV, Doyle was discussing the Reds’ hunt for a new holding midfielder, and he claimed that he’s pretty sure that Doucoure is one of the players the Merseyside club are considering.

At the age of just 23, Doucoure is right in Liverpool’s wheelhouse in terms of the types of players they like to sign.

Doyle says that Doucoure would likely cost around £60m, and he’s one that could possibly be headed to Anfield.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Doucoure an option

Doyle shared what he knows about the Crystal Palace midfielder.

“There was a name who was mentioned yesterday, Cheick Doucoure, let’s put it this way, I’m pretty sure he’s one of the players Liverpool are looking at, but he’s not young, young like 19-21, but he’s not old. He’s 23, one year in the Premier League. You’re looking at £55-60m, but Liverpool are looking at so many players so every name you see mentioned is a ‘possibly’,” Doyle said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Very Liverpool

Doucoure may not be the most fashionable of names in the footballing world, but it has to be said this would be a very Liverpool signing.

A 23-year-old midfielder with a high ceiling is exactly the type of footballer Jurgen Klopp has strived to work with in recent years, and Doucoure ticks that box.

The Reds need to be clever with their business this summer, and Doucoure is exactly the type of player they could go out and sign.

The Palace ace could well be the long-term solution to Liverpool’s holding midfield problem.