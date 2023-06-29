Darren Bent has suggested that it is scary how Declan Rice is commanding a £100 million fee ahead of his potential move to Arsenal when he still has room to improve further.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as the Gunners seemingly close in on the West Ham captain.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Times is reporting that Arsenal are now confident of sealing a £105 million move for the 24-year-old after Manchester City dropped out of the race.

Bent shares what’s scary about Arsenal target Declan Rice

The move will see Mikel Arteta’s men smash their transfer record. So the Gunners will be hoping that Rice’s expected arrival helps transform their midfield and take it to another level.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It is going to be one of the deals of the summer – as long as it does indeed get across the line. And as the move edged closer, Bent suggested that it is frightening to think about the level the England international could reach in the years to come.

“He is exactly what Arsenal need. He can play the six, he can hold, he can play the eight where he’s box-to-box midfield. And that’s where I’d like to see him play,” he told talkSPORT.

“With Declan Rice, he’s incredibly durable. He knows one or two of the players in the Arsenal squad. He’s someone who’s getting better as well. I think you’re not buying the finished article for £100 million. That’s the scary part.

“You’re buying someone, who I believe, you put him in the right team, and I think Arsenal is the right team, they’re young, they’re hungry, they’ve got a young manager, they’re growing together, they’re getting better and better every season – for Declan Rice to be part of that, that’s why you pay £100 million.”

It is going to be fascinating to see how Rice’s career develops. Obviously, Arsenal have enjoyed a tremendous resurgence under Mikel Arteta, pushing for the Premier League title last season.

Rice is already one of the best midfielders in the top-flight. And it probably is still a few years before he reaches his peak.

But that is the same for a number of Arsenal players. Rice is actually older than the likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

This is a team which has the potential to grow considerably in the coming years. And with that, they may simply be just a couple of unbelievably inspired signings away from a very special era for the club.