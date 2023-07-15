Bayern Munich are not giving up on the idea of signing Harry Kane this summer.

Indeed, after having two bids rejected, the Bavarian club are not backing down, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel is continuing to push behind the scenes to get this deal done.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that the manager genuinely believes that Kane is open to the idea of signing for Bayern and he keeps telling his club to go and get this deal done.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Tuchel pushing

Romano shared the latest on the Kane situation.

“I can guarantee to you that Bayern are still working on this one, but from Tottenham the message has been that this is not enough to sign Harry Kane. Thomas Tuchel is really pushing. Tuchel already wanted Harry Kane at Chelsea, he knew it was impossible, but he was one of the big names he mentioned for the Chelsea project. Now he feels this deal could happen, he feels Kane is open to the move to Bayern and that’s why Tuchel is pushing and pushing and pushing internally at Bayern to make this deal happen,” Romano said.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Not his choice

Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel, his job here isn’t to convince Harry Kane to join Bayern.

Indeed, his job is to convince Daniel Levy to sell Kane to Bayern, and that is one of the toughest tasks Tuchel will likely ever face.

Let’s be real, Kane is the best player Tottenham have had during the Daniel Levy era, and he won’t be willing to let the ‘insane’ striker leave without a struggle.

Sadly for Bayern Munich, they’re still some way away from being able to get this deal done.