Pundit thinks Newcastle could be signing a player who’s good enough for Liverpool

Don Hutchison believes that Newcastle United are on the verge of signing an unbelievable player in Harvey Barnes, claiming that he previously thought that he was good enough to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

Hutchison was speaking to ESPN after reports from Sky Sports claimed that Newcastle have agreed a £38 million fee with Leicester City for the England international.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

It does now appear that Harvey Barnes is on the verge of becoming Newcastle’s next signing. The winger will now get the chance to agree personal terms with the Magpies ahead of his switch to St James’ Park.

Hutchison lauds Newcastle-bound Harvey Barnes

Barnes was obviously relegated with Leicester last season. But he could have hardly done more to keep the Foxes in the Premier League, scoring 13 times in the top-flight.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Hutchison was asked by the presenter why Newcastle may be targeting Barnes if they have unlimited funds – obviously ignoring the fact that the club are selling Allan Saint-Maximin to ease any financial fair play concerns.

And he suggested that Newcastle are landing a special player – someone he would not have been surprised to have seen Liverpool target before the switch.

“I think you’re doing Harvey Barnes down a little bit. I think he’s an unbelievable player. When Liverpool sold Sadio Mane, I was thinking he could easily step up to that sort of level. Obviously, they got Diaz in,” he told ESPN.

“It’s almost like people have forgot Newcastle are in the Champions League, because he’s a Champions League player. And for £38 million, that is very, very cheap for such a brilliant player.”

Certainly, in today’s market, paying £38 million for Barnes has the potential to be an absolute steal. There are not many players who would move for that amount after scoring that many goals last season.

And given what Eddie Howe has got out of so many of his players during his time on Tyneside, it would be little surprise to see Barnes kick on.

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle approach the rest of the window. After signing Sandro Tonali, it is safe to say that the Magpies have produced a couple of brilliant bits of business.

But they are unable to spend really big in this window. So, many will be intrigued to see what the club manage to do in the remaining weeks of the summer.