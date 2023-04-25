Pundit thinks Mason Mount will leave Chelsea as Arsenal open talks











Whoever manages to sign Mason Mount is going to be very fortunate amid reports that Arsenal have held talks about the Chelsea star ahead of the summer.

That is according to Jason Cundy, who speaking on Highbury Squad following reports from Goal that the Gunners are interested in the Chelsea star.

Mason Mount‘s future at Stamford Bridge is in some doubt. His contract with the Blues expires at the end of next season. Goal reported last week that he is expected to leave this summer after rejecting the offer of fresh terms.

And Arsenal are one of those in the mix to sign the England international. The report from Goal noted that talks have been held about a potential move for the 24-year-old. Of course, Arsenal are going to be able to offer Champions League football to their targets in the summer.

Cundy thinks Arsenal target Mount will leave Chelsea

Cundy was asked about the links on Highbury Squad. He suggested that he is expecting Mount to move on. And he added that it is really going to be Chelsea’s loss if he does go.

“He has been very unlucky with the fact there’s been such chaos. Do I think he’ll leave Chelsea? There’s a very strong possibility that he will leave Chelsea,” Cundy said.

“Every manager who’s ever played Mase, loves him. Every manager without exception. But you’ve got to play on his terms. So it’s got to be high energy football, you’ve got to get him squeezing the ball. Southgate loves him, Frank loves him, Tuchel loved him, Potter loved him at the beginning until his form started to drift. But it’s that high intense, high energy, high press. The boy’s got quality. He’s a lovely lad as well.

“I think whoever gets him is very fortunate.”

Another smart signing?

Mount seems to tick a lot of boxes for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s men have played the most exhilarating football in the Premier League for the large majority of the season.

And Mount is another player with more than a proven track record in the Premier League. He has 51 goal involvements in 129 games in the competition.

Arsenal have done some outstanding business involving their Premier League rivals in recent years. And that has meant that Arteta and Edu have built something really special.

His contract situation opens the door for a real bargain. Chelsea are not going to let him go on the cheap. But if he is not going to sign a fresh deal, the Blues are not in a strong position. It has been claimed by The Athletic they want £70 million.

Arsenal will fancy their chances of competing with almost anyone for his signature.