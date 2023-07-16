Pundit thinks ‘incredible’ Spurs star has chance to join the perfect club this summer

Steve Nicol has claimed that a move to Bayern Munich is absolutely perfect for Harry Kane as the Tottenham Hotspur star continues to be linked with the exit.

Nicol was speaking on ESPN following the comments made by Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness, who claimed that the Tottenham talisman had given his word that he wanted to join the Bundesliga champions.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It is getting harder and harder to predict what the future holds for Harry Kane. Of course, he is heading into the final year of his contract with Spurs.

Nicol thinks Bayern Munich are absolutely perfect for Harry Kane

As reported by the Evening Standard, Bayern have seen two bids for the ‘incredible‘ 29-year-old rejected. The second offer was worth £70 million plus add-ons.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is hard to imagine Daniel Levy taking much time to consider either proposal. However, it seems that the Bavarian giants believe that a deal will get done – judging by Hoeness’ comments.

Doubts over how competitive the Bundesliga is may leave some wondering why Kane would want to make the move to the Allianz Arena. However, Nicol believes that the striker should jump at the chance to join Thomas Tuchel’s side.

“I think Bayern Munich’s absolutely perfect,” he told ESPN. “They’re screaming out for a centre forward. He’s a proper centre forward. The old thing about not wanting to sell to one of your rivals is completely squashed.

“To me, it’s absolutely ideal. The other one would have been Real Madrid. I don’t see that as going to happen. But I think Bayern Munich absolutely is perfect for him.”

Much is surely going to depend on what Kane really wants. And you would like to think that he may soon make his feelings about his immediate future clear.

It will do Tottenham no favours whatsoever if the speculation rumbles on until the deadline. And, as Nicol suggests, selling him to Bayern does stop him potentially moving elsewhere in the Premier League in a year.

But Spurs are not going to make it easy for Bayern to land Kane. They are surely going to need the club to raise their offer considerably if they do indeed want to secure his signature.

It will therefore, be fascinating to see what emerges from Kane’s perspective over the coming days with Bayern seemingly confident that he will end the summer as their player.