Pundit thinks Arsenal fans may overlook the crucial role £15m man played yesterday

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell was quick to praise the impact of Takehiro Tomiyasu in his sub appearance against Manchester City yesterday.

Campbell took to X following the game to praise the impact of both Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz off of the bench.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal man admitted that Gabriel Martinelli was fortunate with his effort, but did say it was well deserved.

Campbell said: “Don’t sleep on Tomiyasu’s run in behind the City defence and header to Havertz!

“Havertz held it up and set it perfectly for Martinelli who got lucky with the deflection yet who cares as it was well deserved!”

Of course Campbell could have easily been praising Thomas Partey who had his role in the move as well.

Mikel Arteta got his subs spot on yesterday, and it was always going to need to be a day when everything went right for The Gunners.

Arsenal had a torrid league record against City, and Campbell thinks the impact of Tomiyasu shouldn’t be overlooked.

As well as his marauding run, the Japan international was also a reassuring presence at left-back.

Campbell thinks Arsenal fans may not see the role Tomiyasu played

Of course, there is thought among Arsenal fans that Tomiyasu is deserving of a start.

The £15m signing is perhaps a little unfortunate that he’s got so many undroppable players ahead of him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ben White was just as imperious as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes last night.

And Tomiyasu probably has his best chance at displacing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The former City man was classy in his work last night, but some still think he lacks physicality in crucial moments.

Perhaps Campbell would also like to see Tomiyasu get a starting chance after his impact.

Nonetheless, if Tomiyasu is being used in a fire-fighting role then Arsenal are in a very healthy position.

And Arteta will hope to have a full complement of players to choose from when club football returns.