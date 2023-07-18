Pundit thinks £45m star could be the player who costs Arsenal the title this season

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Gabriel Jesus may be the player who costs Arsenal the chance to push for the Premier League title this coming season, with the striker accused of missing a number of chances.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT as Mikel Arteta’s men continue to put down their marker ahead of the new campaign.

Of course, for many, Gabriel Jesus proved to be a game-changing signing for Arsenal. The Brazilian arrived at a time when the Gunners were crying out for a prolific striker. And within the first few minutes of the season-opener against Crystal Palace, it became apparent that Jesus would take the side to another level.

It was not a flawless campaign for the £45 million star. He endured one particularly lengthy period without a goal. And he missed a fair portion of the campaign after sustaining a serious injury at the World Cup.

Jesus did come in for criticism for not being hugely prolific in front of goal. However, it appeared to be other factors which ultimately cost the Gunners the title.

Agbonlahor doubts Jesus can fire Arsenal to title

Nevertheless, Agbonlahor is not convinced that Arsenal can get themselves across the line with Jesus as their number one forward.

“I think they might be up there but I think they might come short because of a goalscoring number nine, I think that is going to be the difference with Haaland,” he told talkSPORT.

“No [Jesus isn’t right]. He comes off too much. He wants to rotate all around the pitch. He missed a lot of chances. A lot of chances that Haaland puts away, Harry Kane puts away. That could be the difference that costs Arsenal. But I think Arsenal definitely will be up there again, and will finish probably runners up again.”

In an ideal world, Arsenal would have the funds to sign another marquee striker in this window. They will be back in the Champions League next season. And neither Eddie Nketiah or Folarin Balogun are proven at that level.

But Jesus clearly has a huge role to play. Arsenal are a much better team when he is involved. And his playing style helps the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka scores plenty of goals.

He had 17 goal involvements in just 26 Premier League games last season. That is a very reasonable return. And given some of the fees involved in deals now, the move from Arsenal is already looking like a real bargain.

He will demand more of himself. But to suggest that he is not an elite attacker is surely incredibly unfair.