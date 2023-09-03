Pundit suggests ‘electric’ Newcastle player still has to add a lot more to his game

Alan Stubbs believes that Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon still has plenty to work on to continue improving.

Stubbs was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast about the young attacker.

It’s not been the easiest start to the season for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side.

Three league defeats on the bounce after trouncing an impressive Aston Villa team isn’t how they would have envisioned this season beginning.

Yesterday’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton might not have hurt as last week’s last-minute loss to Liverpool but is arguably more worrying.

Aside from the opening minutes where Newcastle squandered several decent openings, Brighton ran proceedings.

They couldn’t deal with Evan Ferguson who scored a magnificent hat-trick.

Anthony Gordon was handed another start by Eddie Howe after impressing against Liverpool.

In fact, the turning point last week was when he was substituted after giving Trent Alexander-Arnold nightmares.

However, Stubbs believes that Newcastle youngster Gordon still has a lot to work on.

His incredible pace will continue to cause problems, but other aspects of his game aren’t up to scratch.

Stubbs gives verdict on Newcastle forward Gordon

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Stubbs said: “I actually think he’s done better than what I thought in terms of going to Newcastle.

“He’s got electric pace, I always remember going back to the [Liverpool] derby, when he was at Everton and he scared the life out of Trent Alexander-Arnold in that game.

“In terms of Everton, the way they played, they played them on the counter because really that was the only way they could play against Liverpool.

“He had a number of opportunities in that game where he caused Liverpool big problems.

“I think his start to life at Newcastle was a bit slow, he’s had a couple of run-ins with the manager where he’s been left out of the team.

“And then he’s started the season and I think he still needs to add a lot more to his game.

“I think his final product is not where it should be, I think his decision-making needs to improve.

“But the one thing that he does, his pace scares defenders.”

Plenty of Newcastle fans will agree with Stubbs that Gordon needs to add more goals and assists to his game.

His finish against Liverpool last weekend was very impressive, but he’s only recorded three goal contributions since his £45m move from Everton.

With strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak ready to latch onto any opportunities they can get, Gordon has to work on his connection with the pair on the pitch.