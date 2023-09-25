Pundit suggests £30m player may have to leave Arsenal now

Robbie Earle has suggested that Aaron Ramsdale may have to consider his future at Arsenal after losing his place in the side to David Raya.

Earle has been speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast and believes Ramsdale may have to leave Arsenal with the Euros just around the corner.

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium yesterday as Raya was given the nod between the sticks once again.

The Spaniard has started in three consecutive games for Arsenal after Ramsdale had started the season as Mikel Arteta’s number one.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

While Arteta has insisted that he will use both goalkeepers over the course of the campaign, speculation surrounding Ramsdale’s future has ramped up over the past week.

Indeed, Ramsdale has already been linked with a move away from the club after losing his place in Arteta’s side.

And Robbie Earle has suggested that Ramsdale may have to consider his future ahead of the January window.

Earle says Ramsdale may have to leave Arsenal

Speaking on his latest podcast episode, Earle discussed Ramsdale’s future after the Englishman missed out on the North London Derby yesterday.

“I thought today was telling and I’ve got to admit last night I was thinking about it and I was wondering if he’ll go back to Ramsdale today,” Earle said.

“Big game, North London Derby, he’s played in those big games and never let anybody down, then we’ll see is it a bit of a balance between the two or is it one or the other.

“Ramsdale, as much as he’s supporting from the side and is a big personality, looks like he’s going to be number two.

“His England ambitions for the Euros coming up, it’s going to be interesting to see if and at what stage he decides he needs to move to play first-team football. He’s not going to be happy sitting on the side.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale was exceptional for Arsenal last season and made a fairly solid start to the new campaign. But the £30 million goalkeeper has found himself behind Raya in the pecking order over the past week.

It will be intriguing to see if Arteta stays true to his word and gives Ramsdale another opportunity over the coming weeks.

Yet, Earle makes a great point that Ramsdale may be forced to consider his future at Arsenal should he remain out of the side.

The 25-year-old will undoubtedly be desperate to try and force his way into the England side before next year’s Euros. But that looks unlikely to happen if he’s struggling for minutes at Arsenal.