Pundit slates Tottenham star for ‘ridiculous and worthless’ mistake

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has been criticised by ESPN pundit Hans Kraay for a mistake in the Netherlands’ latest outing.

The Spurs star has barely put a foot wrong since joining Ange Postecoglou’s side this summer.

And on the international level, Van de Ven made his Oranje debut during the current break.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

The Tottenham summer signing made his bow against France last week before getting another cameo against Greece on Monday night.

However, Van de Ven didn’t play in his usual centre-back position. Rather, he replaced Quilindschy Hartman at left-back.

Late on in the game, the Spurs ace gave possession away cheaply against the Euro 2004 champions.

This led to a Greece breakaway and the opportunity to take the lead, though they didn’t make the most of it.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

In the end, the Netherlands triumphed, thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s injury-time penalty.

But despite Van de Ven’s error not proving costly, Kraay was still not impressed with what he saw from the Tottenham man.

He stressed that the Spurs player should remain at centre-back, as he has been doing so well in that position at Tottenham.

“Really a ridiculous and worthless ball. How can you make it up?” Kraay said, as per Voetbal Primeur.

“This is a really ridiculous ball at every football level in the Netherlands, including the lowest of the low. Chip it on the striker or give it to Tijjani Reijnders in front of you, but this…

“At FC Volendam in the Kitchen Champion Division he also started at left back and he did that very well, but he is much better in the middle.

“He also plays for Tottenham, and they really run away with him there.”

Photo by Marcel van Dorst/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Our view

Even the best players can and will make mistakes, particularly when playing in an unfamiliar position.

The criticism sent Van de Ven’s way certainly seems a little harsh.

He wasn’t in his natural position, it didn’t cost his team the game, he’s been doing well for the most part, and is young.