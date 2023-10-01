Pundit slams ‘terrible’ 26-year-old Liverpool player after Tottenham goal

Steve Nicol has criticised Joe Gomez for the first goal Liverpool conceded against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, insisting that he got everything wrong in the move.

Nicol was speaking on ESPN after the Reds suffered a controversial 2-1 loss against Spurs, in a game which saw two players sent off for the visitors.

Joe Gomez kept his place for the game despite Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to the match day squad after an injury. It certainly seems to be a rarity these days for the 26-year-old to start four league games on the bounce.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Gomez, he was caught off for the opening goal of the contest. James Maddison played a sensational pass through to Richarlison, and he found Son Heung-min in the six-yard box.

Joe Gomez slammed over first Tottenham goal against Liverpool

Gomez was almost caught in no man’s land for the pass by Maddison. That certainly made Richarlison’s life a lot easier as he prepared to play the inch-perfect ball in for Son to break the deadlock. And Nicol did not hold back in his criticism of the England international.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“The first one’s just terrible defending. I mean, he’s so far wide Gomez, sleeping. He just got every single thing wrong about it,” he told ESPN.

Jurgen Klopp facing a selection dilemma

In fairness, the pass from Maddison is absolutely outrageous. He manages to cut out four Liverpool players with that one ball into the box for his teammate to run onto.

Gomez meanwhile, is not naturally a right-back. So he is going to make some mistakes that a traditional right-back would make much less often.

Liverpool have Brighton in their next Premier League game. The Seagulls were thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa on Saturday. But they are an outstanding team with so much quality going forward.

That may leave Jurgen Klopp with something of a dilemma. Many will hope to see Trent Alexander-Arnold come back into the team given the world-class quality he possesses going forward.

But Gomez remains the better defender of the pair, it seems. One superb goal hardly changes that.