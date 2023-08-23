Pundit says what happened to 24-year-old Arsenal player was just an absolute joke

Alan Brazil has labelled the decision to show Takehiro Tomiyasu a red card a joke, insisting that the Arsenal defender’s dismissal against Crystal Palace on Monday was potentially the worst he has ever seen.

Brazil was speaking on talkSPORT following a weekend full of contentious decisions, and a number of red cards in the Premier League.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was the final player of the weekend to receive his marching orders. The Japan international was sent off during the second-half of the Gunners’ 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

His first yellow card came when he was booked for time-wasting. Referee David Coote had warned Thomas Partey just before, after Arsenal had been slow to get the ball back for a goal kick.

Tomiyasu red card in Arsenal win labelled a joke

The Gunners then won a throw-in down the left flank. Initially, Kai Havertz had the ball for a while before Tomiyasu went over to take it off him.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Oddly, Tomiyasu had the ball in his hands for less time than Havertz. Nevertheless, it was the 24-year-old who went into the referee’s book.

Tomiyasu was then sent off after Jordan Ayew broke past him before going to ground. Initially, it seemed that the Arsenal man had grabbed the Palace player’s shirt and the decision was a simple one.

However, replays showed that the contact was minimal at best. So Tomiyasu certainly has a right to feel aggrieved about both decisions.

Certainly, Brazil was in no doubt that it was a disgrace to send the former Bologna man off.

“It’s a joke. That’s the worst sending off I’ve seen,” he told talkSPORT. “I think it was eight seconds he had the ball. Havertz had it for 11, he had it for eight. He gets booked. And then, he doesn’t touch the Palace player. It’s a joke, I’m sorry, absolute joke.”

The most frustrating aspect for Arsenal will be that they cannot appeal the decision. They surely have grounds to make a case that neither incident was a yellow card.

And yet, Tomiyasu must now serve a one-match suspension. And that will be a factor if he receives anymore red cards later in the campaign.

Thankfully for Arsenal, it did not prevent them getting the win. And it was clear at full-time just how much the three points meant to them.

Mikel Arteta has really thrived at creating an us versus them mentality at Arsenal. That unity clearly took the side a very long way last season.

So it would be no surprise if he was telling his side that Tomiyasu’s red card was a sign that many do not want Arsenal to succeed in the hope that it further galvanises his squad.