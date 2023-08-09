Pundit says Tottenham would swap Kane with Man City if offered £14m player in exchange

Paul Merson believes that the only way Harry Kane ends up joining Manchester City this summer is if Tottenham Hotspur end up asking for Julian Alvarez in a swap deal.

Merson was speaking to Sky Sports as Bayern Munich prepare to increase their offer for the 30-year-old.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Merson believes that Tottenham cannot allow Harry Kane to leave on a free transfer – despite the damage his departure will do to Ange Postecoglou’s side’s prospects this season.

Merson thinks Kane only ends up at Manchester City if Tottenham ask for Alvarez

And he clearly believes that that means selling the striker to Bayern. The pundit went on to criticise Manchester United for not making a move for Kane previously.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

He suggested that there is little chance of him joining another Premier League side this summer. He did however, hint that there would only be one way he could end up moving to Manchester City in this window.

“Manchester United have just paid £72m for Rasmus Hojlund, so they can’t go and buy Harry Kane. If this lad doesn’t produce, he will be under enough pressure as it is. The only way he joins Man City is if Spurs say: can we get Julian Alvarez in return? Because he will score goals,” he told Sky Sports.

Surely safe to rule this move out

In truth, there is surely no chance of Pep Guardiola’s side making a move for Kane in the final weeks of the summer.

Julian Alvarez looks to be a hugely talented forward, who helped Argentina win the World Cup last year. And he is going to push Erling Haaland this season.

Obviously, Kane is one of the very best the Premier League has ever had. But Haaland did manage to outscore the England captain last season. So City may feel that there is little need to match Bayern’s bid for him in this window.

In Haaland and Alvarez, Manchester City boast two of the most exciting young forwards in world football. In fact, signing Alvarez for just £14 million is going to be looked back upon as a bargain in the years to come.

So – as much as it is dangerous to rule anything out in the window – there is surely no chance of Manchester City making a late move to land Kane.