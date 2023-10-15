Don Hutchison has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min has been better than Erling Haaland this season.

Son has enjoyed an exceptional start to the season having netted six goals in eight Premier League games.

The 31-year-old was named as Tottenham’s new captain over the summer after Harry Kane’s departure and it’s fair to say he’s taken to his new role brilliantly.

But the South Korean star has enjoyed an upturn in form since Ange Postecoglou decided to use him as a striker in the 5-2 win at Turf Moor last month.

Indeed, he netted a hat-trick against Burnley before bagging a brace in the North London Derby while also getting amongst the goals in the 2-1 win over Liverpool.

He currently sits behind Erling Haaland in the Premier League’s top goalscoring charts as the Manchester City star has netted eight times already.

Yet, Hutchison has told ESPN FC that he believes Son has performed at a higher level than Haaland so far this season.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Hutchison says Son has outperformed Haaland this season

Hutchison named his Premier League Team of the Season so far and opted for a front-three of Son, Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah.

It’s fair to say that fellow pundit Alejandro Moreno didn’t agree with Hutchison’s choice to leave Haaland out.

But Hutchison believes that while Haaland is the best striker in world football, Son has been better this season.

He said: “You can’t say he’s [Haaland] on top form, can you? In eight games, you can’t.”

“If the question is, who do you think the best striker in world football and the Premier League is, it’s Erling Haaland.

“But who’s been in amazing form in the first eight games of the season? It’s Son, Isak and Salah.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Son has undoubtedly starred for Spurs this season and has netted in some important games so far.

Indeed, he stole the show with a brace at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month while he also netted an important goal against Liverpool.

Haaland certainly hasn’t been at his best for City so far but has still managed to outscore every attacker in the Premier League.

But Son has netted six goals in as many games since moving to a central position and it will be interesting to see if he can maintain his form across the campaign.