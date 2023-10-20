Pundit says player Tottenham sold in the summer has already stepped up to another level

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Harry Kane may have actually improved since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, suggesting that he has never seen him use his physicality so well after his performance against Italy during the international break.

Cascarino was speaking to The Times after the 30-year-old scored twice as England booked their ticket to Euro 2024 with a 3-1 victory at Wembley.

Harry Kane has made a superb start to life with Bayern Munich. He secured his move from Tottenham Hotspur on the eve of the new season. But he has taken little time to find his feet in Bavaria.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Kane has scored eight goals in his first seven appearances in the Bundesliga. He also found the back of the net in the win over Manchester United in the Champions League. He has also provided five assists in all competitions.

Tony Cascarino thinks Harry Kane has improved since Tottenham departure

But Kane continues to shine for England, too. He has scored eight times in the calendar year. And after his performance against the Azzurri in the week, Tony Cascarino has suggested the striker may have actually improved further since leaving Tottenham.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

“I have never seen Kane look as physically imposing as he did against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday. He was holding off opposition defenders with tremendous upper body strength, and on the rare occasions when an Italy player got close enough to give him a shoulder barge, he barely moved,” he told The Times.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

“Although he has never been easy to shove off the ball, the physicality Kane displayed throughout this performance was a step up from his Tottenham Hotspur days. However, he has not been at Bayern Munich long enough for this change to be solely a product of his move to Germany.”

Spurs have been phenomenal, but wouldn’t say no to still having former talisman

With Tottenham top of the Premier League table, there has been some talk over whether Ange Postecoglou’s side may be better off without Kane.

There may be a couple of areas where Kane’s game may not completely suit Postecoglou’s style. However, he is simply too good to not be able to adapt.

Spurs have been outstanding. But there is still arguably a space for a number nine to stamp their authority on that position in the side. Unfortunately, Richarlison has not been able to step up so far.

So it seems a little foolish to suggest that Tottenham may be better off without Kane. They have moved forward as a side.

But they would not say no to having a superstar like him still in the ranks – particularly if he is still getting better.