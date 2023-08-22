Pundit says people simply don’t realise how fast 24-year-old Arsenal player is now

Pundit Shaka Hislop has suggested that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah’s pace is actually underrated.

Hislop was speaking on ESPN FC after Arsenal picked up a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last night and discussed Nketiah’s display.

The 24-year-old was a real bright spark for the Gunners last night, despite not managing to get on the score sheet.

Nketiah went close on two occasions in the first half, with his first chance coming back off the post after a brilliant solo run from the striker.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

He probably should have done better with his second opportunity as he attempted an audacious chip over Sam Johnstone.

But Nketiah had the last laugh as his persistence finally paid off for Arsenal. The Englishman won a penalty in the 67th minute after being brought down by Johnstone in the area.

Martin Odegaard made no mistake from the spot and Shaka Hislop believes Nketiah’s pace caught Johnstone by surprise.

Hislop on Nketiah’s pace

Speaking on ESPN, Hislop claimed that people don’t realise just how fast Nketiah is.

“It comes down to misjudging the pace of the striker, in this instance,” the pundit said. “Nketiah is quicker than many people realise.

“You need to get close to make a block and when you do get close, make a play for the ball, it ends up going wrong.

“At the root of it is just underestimating how quick somebody is and Nketiah is quick.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah is mainly known for his instinctive finishing ability, but he showed there is much more to his game last night.

The Hale End Academy product caused constant problems for Palace on the night with his direct running and link-up play.

Of course, he’s once again stepping in for the injured Gabriel Jesus and will be hoping to nail down his place in the side in the Brazilian’s absence.