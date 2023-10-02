Pundit says people don’t appreciate how good ‘outrageous’ Liverpool player was against Tottenham

Ben Foster has suggested that people do not appreciate just how good Alisson was at the weekend, claiming that the Liverpool goalkeeper’s display against Tottenham Hotspur was outrageous.

Foster was speaking on The Football Fill-In after the Reds suffered an agonising defeat in an incredibly controversial game, with Jurgen Klopp’s side losing 2-1.

Alisson played a key role in ensuring that Liverpool remained in the game with nine men during stoppage-time. The Brazilian made a number of outstanding saves to deny almost all of Tottenham’s attacking players during the contest.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Obviously, it has been suggested for some time that Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Certainly, he has been a game-changing signing for the Reds over the last few years.

Nevertheless, Ben Foster is not entirely sure that Alisson is getting the full credit that he deserves.

Ben Foster lauds Alisson after display in Liverpool defeat

The pundit was discussing the performances of the two goalkeepers inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend. And he suggested that he was so impressed by what he noticed Alisson doing in the defeat – and noted that he may not have got the full credit he deserves.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“If there’s anybody who wants to watch a goalie that’s on the front foot, this is proper front-foot goalkeeping. You know when somebody’s about to put a cross in, as a goalie you can read it and you can sort of gauge where abouts he’s going to put it by where he looks, his body shape, the way he’s approaching the ball, all that kind of stuff. Alisson is just a master of this,” he told The Football Fill-In.

“So as soon as he sees it, he’ll look at the players in the box and he’ll think he’s obviously going to be aiming for that. He’ll have already made a couple of little steps to make sure his body’s in the right position to go and attack that ball. He is looking to come and take the ball. And I watched him do it five or six or seven times. He did one where he came out and did a diving punch. It was incredible.

“This is the sort of thing in goalkeeping that goes so unnoticed. People don’t appreciate it unless you’re an actual goalkeeper. But his performance on Saturday, for me, was just outrageous.”

Goalkeeper did not deserve to be on losing side

In many ways, Alisson’s performances made the contentious VAR decisions all the more agonising. Of course, there is absolutely no question that Luis Diaz should not have seen his goal in the first-half ruled out for being offside.

Meanwhile, there is an argument to be had over whether Curtis Jones should have been sent off. And Diogo Jota was incredibly unlucky to receive his first yellow card.

Many teams would have folded at that point. Tottenham are one of the best teams in the country right now. But Liverpool came agonisingly close to taking a point away from the game.

All of the players stepped up when the Reds needed them. But Alisson, in particular, produced a colossal performance.