Dutch great Wim Kieft is shocked after rumours claimed Liverpool are interested in signing Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven this summer.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo so far, but there is a feeling they will bring in one more player before the window shuts.

Kieft does not believe it will be Bakayoko, he said on Veronica Offside.

Johan Bakayoko is an impressive young player, and you can understand why Liverpool would be interested in signing him.

Branded as an ‘incredibly explosive‘ attacker, the 20-year-old is electric. He’s a left-footed right-winger by trade, and as a long-term Mo Salah replacement, he does make sense.

Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink claimed on Twitter recently that Liverpool have an interest in Bakayoko and he is definitely on Klopp’s list.

Kieft, who watches PSV every week, says he simply does not believe this transfer rumour.

He said, as quoted by Voetbal Primeur: “I was also so surprised by the news that Liverpool were interested in Bakayoko.

“That’s madness, isn’t it? I really think that’s total madness. I don’t believe all those reports. His agents are just putting such reports into the world.”

TBR View:

Bakayoko is an interesting player and we won’t be too surprised if Liverpool have kept an eye on him.

The 20-year-old already has four senior caps for Belgium, having scored seven goals and provided seven assists for PSV’s senior side over the last two seasons.

He is a very impressive young talent, but we would be baffled if Liverpool actually signed him before this summer’s transfer window shuts.

The Reds’ focus has to be on another midfielder, perhaps someone in the mould of Moises Caicedo or Rameo Lavia – the two players they very publicly missed out on this summer.