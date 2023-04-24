Pundit says he'd pick 32-year-old Spurs released over Ivan Perisic











Robbie Earle would still take Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose over Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic after Tottenham Hotspur’s performance on Sunday.

Earle was speaking on NBC’s The 2 Robbies podcast after Spurs were dismantled by Newcastle at St James’ Park. It was a shambolic performance from Cristian Stellini’s side. They were 5-0 down inside 21 minutes on Tyneside.

It seems to have been the lowest Tottenham have been for many years. And it is almost baffling to see when you consider some of the quality Spurs have.

Earle would still take Trippier and Rose over Porro and Perisic

Ivan Perisic has been one of Europe’s best wide players over the last decade. Meanwhile, fans were very excited when Pedro Porro came in during the January transfer window.

Of course, one of those who was lining up against Spurs on Sunday was Kieran Trippier, who made well over a century of appearances for Tottenham before his exit in 2019.

Trippier has been an unbelievable signing for Newcastle. He is perhaps playing the best football of his career with the Magpies.

And after seeing Danny Rose was a pundit for Sky for the game, Robbie Earle suggested that he would still rather take the two who last played together in 2019 over who Stellini picked at the weekend.

“I was watching the game today and I see Kieran Trippier who’s really interesting. He was one of the first signings for Eddie Howe. Eddie talked about how important he is in the dressing room, what a great lad and leader he is. And I’m looking at him and thinking it was four years ago, he wasn’t good enough for Spurs for whatever reason,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“I see on social media today it was Danny Rose commentating on the game. You know what, I’d take Danny Rose and Trippier against Porro and Perisic right now. Personality, character. They’ve almost gone backwards.”

Pedro Porro could have no complaints if most Tottenham fans agreed that Trippier would get in ahead of him. In fairness, he is not naturally a right-back. So it was not an easy task to play a slightly different role on Tyneside.

Claiming that Danny Rose – who has not played a first-team game in well over a year – would get in ahead of Ivan Perisic is obviously a bit extreme. Rose had not been the same player he was at his best for some time before his Spurs exit.

But Perisic has achieved so much. It is too far to say that Rose gets in ahead of the Croatian. But it says a lot that Earle feels that there is even a discussion to be had.