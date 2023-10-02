Pundit says he was so disappointed for ‘magnificent’ Liverpool star after Tottenham loss

Robbie Earle has suggested that he was disappointed for Alisson to be on the losing side as Liverpool were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, insisting that the Brazilian made some magnificent saves.

Earle was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after the Reds goalkeeper managed to deny almost all of the Spurs attack at some stage during the contest.

Alisson was at his very best for Liverpool again at the weekend. Of course, most of the talk following the game concerned the contentious decisions which went against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

As reported by BBC Sport, the PGMOL have confirmed they wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s first-half strike. And you could understand if Liverpool fans had their complaints about the red cards shown to both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

Alisson magnificent in Liverpool defeat

Unsurprisingly given that the Reds played most of the game with fewer players on the pitch, Alisson ended up with plenty to do. And he stepped up in a big way, making a number of outstanding stops.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Certainly, Robbie Earle felt that Alisson deserves enormous praise and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

“Alisson, by the way, has come up with two or three magnificent saves that many keepers in the league don’t get near to,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“His form recently; Newcastle away, brilliant save from Almiron; last weekend, brilliant save again. He’s back sharp, on top of his game, as the team were. I was so disappointed for Liverpool.”

Reds must be wondering how this result impacts their season

It took a special first goal to beat Alisson initially. And of course, the game was decided by a Joel Matip own goal that the goalkeeper simply could not do anything about.

Liverpool fans will understandably worry about the implications of this result. With Manchester City as strong as they currently are, it is going to come down to the barest of margins if another team is going to catch them this year.

If the Reds are not good enough, that is fair enough. But the fans have every right to look at the table at the end of the season and feel that they should have another three points on the board after what happened in North London.