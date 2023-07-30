Pundit says he really feels sorry for Tottenham man after reports emerge this weekend

Darren Ambrose has admitted that he really feels sorry for Ange Postecoglou as speculation concerning the Tottenham Hotspur future of Harry Kane continues to rumble on.

Ambrose was speaking on talkSPORT as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the Spurs talisman. According to the Daily Mirror this weekend, talks will continue next week with the Bavarian giants believing that steady progress is being made.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Obviously, if Harry Kane was going to leave Tottenham this summer, it would have been best had he gone at the start of the window. That would have left Spurs with time to find a replacement. But it would have also ensured that the speculation did not persist throughout the summer.

Ambrose says he feels sorry for Postecoglou over Harry Kane saga

Now there is seemingly a chance that the 30-year-old could leave on the eve of the new Premier League campaign. There will certainly be plenty of frustration if the striker goes towards the end of the summer.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ambrose admitted that he is growing tired of the rumours persisting. And he suggested that he now has real sympathy for Ange Postecoglou as he remains in the dark over what will happen next.

“It is getting a little bit boring now that this situation is still arising. And then as a pundit myself, we’re talking about this again, this situation. Now the person I do feel sorry for, you’ve mentioned him, Ange Postecoglou,” he told talkSPORT.

“He wants to know what is going on with his number nine, with his star player. Now the fact that Daniel Levy is meeting Bayern Munich means something is happening.”

Spurs fans would’ve seen this coming from a mile off

This is the situation so many Tottenham fans would have feared happening at the start of the window. Everyone knows that Kane’s contract has one year left to run.

Admittedly, it is not an easy situation for Spurs. If they get even the slightest inkling that Kane could sign a new contract, they will be reluctant to let him go for any price.

However, letting him go in August would be amongst the worst case scenarios. And every team in the land is going to know that Spurs have to replace one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

There are not many world-class strikers available on the market. And that number gets even smaller when you consider who has already moved in this window.

Postecoglou is the kind of manager who actually would still relish the challenge if Kane is sold. But it is not hard to see why Ambrose has sympathy for the new Spurs boss as things stand.